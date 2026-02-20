Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

Silobreaker Intelligence Platform: AI-powered threat intelligence platform for cyber, geopolitical & physical risks. built by Silobreaker. Core capabilities include Open and dark web data aggregation and analysis, Priority intelligence requirements (PIR) alignment, Automated intelligence production and dissemination..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.