Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

Silent Push Preemptive Cyber Defense: Preemptive cyber defense platform using DNS, WHOIS, and web data for threat intel. built by Silent Push Inc.. Core capabilities include Indicators of Future Attack (IOFA) feeds for proactive threat detection, Passive DNS data correlation and analysis, Web content scanning and certificate data analysis..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.