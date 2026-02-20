Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

Silent Push Community Edition: Free threat intel platform for DNS data analysis and infrastructure mapping. built by Silent Push Inc.. Core capabilities include DNS data exploration, Total View with IP tags, Web scanner with live scan capability..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.