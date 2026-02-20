Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Abusix. Silent Push Community Edition is a free threat intel platforms tool by Silent Push Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams that need to block malicious IPs and domains without burning out on false positives should run Abusix Threat Intelligence into their mail gateways and firewalls. The sub-1% false positive rate is genuinely rare in reputation scoring platforms; most competitors force you to tune aggressively or whitelist constantly. Skip this if you need deep malware analysis or incident response automation; Abusix is a feed engine, not a detection platform, and its NIST coverage skews toward continuous monitoring rather than incident analysis.
Threat intelligence analysts and security researchers on lean budgets should start with Silent Push Community Edition for DNS-driven infrastructure reconnaissance; the free tier includes API access and WHOIS history lookup that competitors gate behind paid plans. The tool maps attack surface through passive DNS data without requiring agent deployment or log ingestion, making it fast to operationalize. Skip this if your team needs real-time threat feeds, malware samples, or threat actor attribution; Silent Push excels at answering "what infrastructure does this domain control" but doesn't replace a commercial threat intel subscription for incident response.
Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives.
Free threat intel platform for DNS data analysis and infrastructure mapping
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Threat Intelligence vs Silent Push Community Edition for your threat intel feeds needs.
Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..
Silent Push Community Edition: Free threat intel platform for DNS data analysis and infrastructure mapping. built by Silent Push Inc.. Core capabilities include DNS data exploration, Total View with IP tags, Web scanner with live scan capability..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abusix Threat Intelligence differentiates with Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring. Silent Push Community Edition differentiates with DNS data exploration, Total View with IP tags, Web scanner with live scan capability.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is developed by Abusix. Silent Push Community Edition is developed by Silent Push Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abusix Threat Intelligence and Silent Push Community Edition serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: Abusix Threat Intelligence is Commercial while Silent Push Community Edition is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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