Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by alphaMountain. Silent Push Community Edition is a free threat intel platforms tool by Silent Push Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation
Security teams integrating threat intelligence into email, SIEM, or XDR workflows should evaluate alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation for its explainable scoring model, which surfaces the specific factors driving each domain and IP risk rating rather than burying verdicts in a black box. The API-first architecture means you can normalize reputation data across multiple threat feeds and catch newly registered phishing domains that legacy static lists miss. This is a weak fit if your priority is historical attribution or geopolitical intelligence; alphaMountain is purely focused on current infrastructure risk scoring.
Threat intelligence analysts and security researchers on lean budgets should start with Silent Push Community Edition for DNS-driven infrastructure reconnaissance; the free tier includes API access and WHOIS history lookup that competitors gate behind paid plans. The tool maps attack surface through passive DNS data without requiring agent deployment or log ingestion, making it fast to operationalize. Skip this if your team needs real-time threat feeds, malware samples, or threat actor attribution; Silent Push excels at answering "what infrastructure does this domain control" but doesn't replace a commercial threat intel subscription for incident response.
AI-based domain & IP threat scoring API for security product integration.
Free threat intel platform for DNS data analysis and infrastructure mapping
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Common questions about comparing alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation vs Silent Push Community Edition for your threat intel feeds needs.
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation: AI-based domain & IP threat scoring API for security product integration. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating scale from 1.00 (safe) to 10.0 (malicious) for domains and IPs, Explainable threat factors providing context for why a domain or IP is considered risky, AI-based risk models for evaluating both established and newly observed internet infrastructure..
Silent Push Community Edition: Free threat intel platform for DNS data analysis and infrastructure mapping. built by Silent Push Inc.. Core capabilities include DNS data exploration, Total View with IP tags, Web scanner with live scan capability..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation differentiates with Numerical threat rating scale from 1.00 (safe) to 10.0 (malicious) for domains and IPs, Explainable threat factors providing context for why a domain or IP is considered risky, AI-based risk models for evaluating both established and newly observed internet infrastructure. Silent Push Community Edition differentiates with DNS data exploration, Total View with IP tags, Web scanner with live scan capability.
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation is developed by alphaMountain. Silent Push Community Edition is developed by Silent Push Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation and Silent Push Community Edition serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation is Commercial while Silent Push Community Edition is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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