alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation: AI-based domain & IP threat scoring API for security product integration. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating scale from 1.00 (safe) to 10.0 (malicious) for domains and IPs, Explainable threat factors providing context for why a domain or IP is considered risky, AI-based risk models for evaluating both established and newly observed internet infrastructure..

Silent Push Community Edition: Free threat intel platform for DNS data analysis and infrastructure mapping. built by Silent Push Inc.. Core capabilities include DNS data exploration, Total View with IP tags, Web scanner with live scan capability..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.