Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

NETSCOUT ATLAS Intelligence Feed (AIF): AI-powered threat intelligence feed for automated DDoS protection. built by NETSCOUT. Core capabilities include Automated DDoS reputation blocking, AI-powered threat intelligence analysis, Real-time monitoring of 800+ Tbps of Internet traffic..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.