Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

MITRE ATT&CK and CAPEC Datasets in STIX 2.0: Repository containing MITRE ATT&CK and CAPEC threat intelligence datasets formatted in STIX 2.0 standard for cybersecurity analysis and threat intelligence sharing..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.