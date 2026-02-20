SMB and mid-market security teams that need to block malicious IPs and domains without burning out on false positives should run Abusix Threat Intelligence into their mail gateways and firewalls. The sub-1% false positive rate is genuinely rare in reputation scoring platforms; most competitors force you to tune aggressively or whitelist constantly. Skip this if you need deep malware analysis or incident response automation; Abusix is a feed engine, not a detection platform, and its NIST coverage skews toward continuous monitoring rather than incident analysis.

MISP Project

Teams managing distributed threat intelligence across multiple organizations will find MISP Project's value in its vendor-neutral sharing format and peer-to-peer federation model, which lock you into no single commercial platform. The platform powers threat sharing in over 8,000 organizations globally and holds MISP Community Supported status, meaning you own the data schema rather than renting it. Skip this if your primary need is automated threat enrichment and correlation against commercial feeds; MISP requires manual curation work and integrates better with other open source tools than with premium intelligence vendors.