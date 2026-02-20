Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Abusix. Maltiverse is a free threat intel platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams that need to block malicious IPs and domains without burning out on false positives should run Abusix Threat Intelligence into their mail gateways and firewalls. The sub-1% false positive rate is genuinely rare in reputation scoring platforms; most competitors force you to tune aggressively or whitelist constantly. Skip this if you need deep malware analysis or incident response automation; Abusix is a feed engine, not a detection platform, and its NIST coverage skews toward continuous monitoring rather than incident analysis.
Small SecOps teams without dedicated threat intelligence resources should use Maltiverse to automate indicator enrichment and reputation scoring without budget friction. The free tier handles core IOC lookups across 40+ feeds and integrates with SIEM platforms, letting skeleton crews skip expensive commercial platforms that sit unused. Skip this if your team needs analyst-driven threat hunting or custom intelligence production; Maltiverse is automation for triage, not investigation.
Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives.
Maltiverse automates Threat Intelligence for small and medium-sized SecOps teams, providing an effective and affordable service.
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Threat Intelligence vs Maltiverse for your threat intel feeds needs.
Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..
Maltiverse: Maltiverse automates Threat Intelligence for small and medium-sized SecOps teams, providing an effective and affordable service..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abusix Threat Intelligence and Maltiverse serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: Abusix Threat Intelligence is Commercial while Maltiverse is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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