Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Abusix. Maltego Graph is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by maltego. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams that need to block malicious IPs and domains without burning out on false positives should run Abusix Threat Intelligence into their mail gateways and firewalls. The sub-1% false positive rate is genuinely rare in reputation scoring platforms; most competitors force you to tune aggressively or whitelist constantly. Skip this if you need deep malware analysis or incident response automation; Abusix is a feed engine, not a detection platform, and its NIST coverage skews toward continuous monitoring rather than incident analysis.
Mid-market and enterprise threat intelligence teams conducting OSINT investigations will get the most from Maltego Graph because its visual link analysis cuts investigation time by mapping entity relationships across 100+ data connectors in a single interface. The hybrid deployment model and built-in cryptocurrency transaction mapping address the specific workflows of teams tracking financial crime and supply chain threats. Skip this if you need automated indicator ingestion and correlation; Maltego Graph prioritizes human-driven investigation over continuous feed processing, so it sits better alongside your detection stack than replacing it.
Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives.
Visual link analysis platform for OSINT and threat investigations
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Threat Intelligence vs Maltego Graph for your threat intel feeds needs.
Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..
Maltego Graph: Visual link analysis platform for OSINT and threat investigations. built by maltego. Core capabilities include Visual link analysis for mapping entity relationships, Desktop and browser-based investigation interfaces, Access to 100+ data source connectors via API..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abusix Threat Intelligence differentiates with Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring. Maltego Graph differentiates with Visual link analysis for mapping entity relationships, Desktop and browser-based investigation interfaces, Access to 100+ data source connectors via API.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is developed by Abusix. Maltego Graph is developed by maltego. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abusix Threat Intelligence and Maltego Graph serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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