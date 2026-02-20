Short answer

SMB and mid-market security teams that need to block malicious IPs and domains without burning out on false positives should run Abusix Threat Intelligence into their mail gateways and firewalls. The sub-1% false positive rate is genuinely rare in reputation scoring platforms; most competitors force you to tune aggressively or whitelist constantly. Skip this if you need deep malware analysis or incident response automation; Abusix is a feed engine, not a detection platform, and its NIST coverage skews toward continuous monitoring rather than incident analysis. Security teams managing external attack surface across SMB through Enterprise will gain the most from KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform because it prioritizes dark web and cybercrime underground monitoring where your actual threats are discussing you, not generic vulnerability feeds. The platform delivers continuous monitoring aligned with NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, with threat actor tracking that moves faster than your incident response typically can. Skip this if your team needs internal vulnerability correlation or asset context from your own network; KELA lives external and stays there.