Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

Hunt.io: Threat hunting platform for tracking malicious infrastructure, C2s, and IOCs. built by Hunt.io. Core capabilities include Advanced search across internet-facing infrastructure, Real-time infrastructure monitoring and statistics, Bulk IOC enrichment..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.