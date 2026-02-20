Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Abusix. Cyfirma DeCYFIR is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Cyfirma. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams that need to block malicious IPs and domains without burning out on false positives should run Abusix Threat Intelligence into their mail gateways and firewalls. The sub-1% false positive rate is genuinely rare in reputation scoring platforms; most competitors force you to tune aggressively or whitelist constantly. Skip this if you need deep malware analysis or incident response automation; Abusix is a feed engine, not a detection platform, and its NIST coverage skews toward continuous monitoring rather than incident analysis.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing complex supply chains and OT environments should pick Cyfirma DeCYFIR for its adversary-centric vulnerability prioritization and third-party risk assessment, which cuts through noise better than asset-count-heavy platforms. The tool covers critical NIST functions across asset discovery, risk assessment, and supply chain visibility, with sector-tailored deception intelligence that actually reflects how your industry gets targeted. Skip this if you need tight integration with your existing SOC tooling; DeCYFIR is externally focused and expects you to operationalize its threat feeds through your own incident response workflows.
Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives.
External threat landscape mgmt platform with predictive intelligence
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Threat Intelligence vs Cyfirma DeCYFIR for your threat intel feeds needs.
Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..
Cyfirma DeCYFIR: External threat landscape mgmt platform with predictive intelligence. built by Cyfirma. Core capabilities include Attack surface discovery for IT and OT assets, Vulnerability intelligence with adversary-based prioritization, Brand monitoring for impersonation and fraud..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abusix Threat Intelligence differentiates with Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring. Cyfirma DeCYFIR differentiates with Attack surface discovery for IT and OT assets, Vulnerability intelligence with adversary-based prioritization, Brand monitoring for impersonation and fraud.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is developed by Abusix. Cyfirma DeCYFIR is developed by Cyfirma. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abusix Threat Intelligence and Cyfirma DeCYFIR serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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