Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

CTIChef.com Detection Feeds: A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams. built by CTI Chef. Core capabilities include New Detection Rules Feed, Detection Rules Pro Feed, Enterprise Detection Intelligence Feed..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.