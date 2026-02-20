Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

Centripetal CleanINTERNET®: Real-time network threat prevention platform enforcing 10B+ threat indicators. built by Centripetal. Core capabilities include Aggregates and normalizes threat intelligence from hundreds of open-source, government, and commercial sources, Enforces over 10 billion threat indicators in real-time at wire speed, Deployed between ISP and firewall to block threats before they reach the network..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.