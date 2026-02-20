Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

CatchProbe Orchestration Platform: AI-driven cyber intelligence orchestration platform for threat intel & OSINT. built by CatchProbe. Core capabilities include Dark web intelligence monitoring, Deception infrastructure deployment, Data breach detection and monitoring..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.