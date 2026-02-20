Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

Axiom Shield: Threat intelligence plugin for MikroTik RouterOS with real-time feed updates. built by Axiom Cyber Solutions. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence feed updates (~350,000 data points/day, 150+ updates/day), Pre-configured firewall rules to match and drop malicious traffic, Coverage of ransomware, malware, C2 servers, spammers, and TOR exit nodes..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.