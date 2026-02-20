Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

Augur Preemptive Cybersecurity Platform: AI-powered platform identifying C2 and attack infrastructure pre-weaponization. built by Augur Security. Core capabilities include Preemptive identification of command and control infrastructure before weaponization, Real-time monitoring of global IP space and domain registrations, AI behavioral modeling for malicious infrastructure detection..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.