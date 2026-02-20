Abusix Guardian Ops: Network abuse management platform for ISPs to automate abuse case handling. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Automated abuse case workflow management, Network reputation monitoring and protection, Reduction of mean time to resolution (MTTR) for security incidents..

threatER: Preemptive threat blocking platform using IP segmentation and DNS security. built by threatER. Core capabilities include Preemptive IP-based threat blocking via traffic segmentation (Enforce), Protective DNS (PDNS) with content filtering for workloads and IoT (EnforceDNS), Free centralized SaaS threat intelligence aggregation (Collect)..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.