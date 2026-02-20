Abusix Guardian Mail: Email threat protection using blocklists, blocking 99.6%+ of email threats. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Email threat blocking via blocklists (99.6%+ block rate), Multi-layered email defense, Network and sender reputation protection..

Netsweeper Real-time Web Filtering: Real-time web filtering solution for educational institutions. built by netsweeper. Core capabilities include Real-time AI-powered web content filtering and categorization, Database of over 3 billion categorized URLs with dynamic updates, Cross-platform device protection (Windows, Mac, Chrome, Android, iOS)..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.