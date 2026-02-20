Abusix Guardian Intel: Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot data collection, Live abuse reports from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Real-time threat intelligence feeds..

GreyNoise Block: Fully configurable, real-time blocklists: Detects compromised assets via outbound traffic to GreyNoise sensors & malicious IPs. built by GreyNoise, Inc.. Core capabilities include Detection of outbound traffic to GreyNoise sensor network, Identification of communications with known malicious IPs, Query-based dynamic blocklists for outbound connections..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.