Abusix Guardian Intel: Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot data collection, Live abuse reports from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Real-time threat intelligence feeds..

Flashpoint Threat Intelligence: Threat intelligence platform with deep/dark web monitoring and OSINT data. built by Flashpoint. Core capabilities include Primary-source data collection from open and hard-to-access sources, Deep and dark web monitoring, AI-enhanced threat analysis..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.