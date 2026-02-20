Abusix Email Threat Protection: Real-time email threat blocking via RBL/DNSBL blocklists for mail servers. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and blocking via DNS-based blocklists (RBL/DNSBL), Comprehensive blocklists covering domains, IPs, and email addresses, 99.6% reported catch rate for malicious email traffic..

Cellopoint Cloud Email Security Solution: Cloud-based email security platform protecting against phishing, ransomware, BEC. built by Cellopoint. Core capabilities include AI and machine learning-based threat detection, Phishing protection, Ransomware protection..

Both serve the Anti-Phishing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.