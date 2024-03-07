Small security teams and MSPs protecting multiple customer networks should start with AbuseIPDB's free tier for fast IP reputation lookups backed by crowdsourced abuse reports from over 150,000 users. The free API tier with no seat limits makes it a low-friction addition to existing SOC workflows, and the reported 99.9% uptime keeps it reliable for real-time block list feeds. Skip this if you need attribution depth or geopolitical context around threat actors; AbuseIPDB tells you an IP is bad, not why or who's behind it.

AT&T Alien Labs Open Threat Exchange

Security teams at mid-market companies and below will get immediate value from AT&T Alien Labs Open Threat Exchange because the free model eliminates budget friction while the collaborative threat database cuts your time to understand emerging indicators you're already seeing. The platform ingests and shares vetted IOCs across thousands of organizations, meaning you get context on attacks your peers are fighting without building an internal threat intel function. Skip this if you need proprietary intelligence feeds or automated threat feeds integrated into your SIEM; OTX works best for teams with time to manually correlate and operationalize what you find.