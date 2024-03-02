AbuseHelper: AbuseHelper is an open-source framework for receiving and redistributing abuse feeds and threat intel..

Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform: Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams. built by Analyst1. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated threat data extraction and structuring, Customizable threat scoring and dashboards, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, scanners, and ticketing platforms..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.