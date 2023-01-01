Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

XYPRO XYGATE SecurityOne: Security analytics platform for HPE NonStop Integrity Servers. built by XYPRO Technology Corporation. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection with patented contextualization technology, File and system integrity monitoring, Compliance monitoring for PCI DSS, GDPR, NERC CIP, FISMA, SOX, HIPAA, GLBA, ISO 17799..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.