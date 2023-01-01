Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM: Cloud-native SIEM for real-time threat detection and investigation. built by Sumo Logic. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and monitoring, AI and machine learning-based security analytics, Pre-built security dashboards..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.