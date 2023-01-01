Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Start Left® SPACE Behavioral Analytics Engine: Patented ML-based behavioral analytics engine for CI/CD & cloud risk detection. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Real-time ML-based behavioral monitoring of human activities and security events, Toxic combination detection across cloud product risk factors, Automated risk scenario detection (e.g., accidental public repo exposure, inadequate access control)..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.