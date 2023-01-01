Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

SentinelOne AI SIEM: AI-driven SIEM platform for real-time threat detection and response. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection and anomaly identification, Schema-free data ingestion from any source, Real-time data streaming and analytics..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.