Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Sekoia SOC Platform: AI-powered SOC platform with threat intelligence for detection and response. built by Sekoia.io. Core capabilities include AI-powered security operations capabilities, Proprietary cyber threat intelligence, Over 900 detection rules..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.