Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Realm Security: Security data routing platform for connecting security tools to SIEMs. built by Realm.Security. Core capabilities include Security data routing between tools and SIEMs, Event filtering for noise reduction, Log format normalization..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.