Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abstract Security Platform is a commercial security information and event management tool by Abstract Security. Query.AI Federated Detections is a commercial detection engineering tool by Query.AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security information and event management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in log volume will find real value in Abstract Security Platform's ability to detect threats before data hits your SIEM, cutting both storage costs and alert fatigue. The platform's version-controlled pipeline configuration and out-of-the-box detection rules with daily updates mean you can operationalize detection in weeks rather than months. Skip this if you need a full incident response platform; Abstract prioritizes the Detect and Analyze phases of NIST CSF 2.0 and leaves recovery workflows to your existing tools.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented data across multiple SIEMs, data lakes, and cloud platforms will get the most from Query.AI Federated Detections because it runs threat hunts and detections without forcing you to centralize or ingest everything into a single repository. The library of 1,000+ pre-built FSQL recipes lets you start detecting in days rather than months of tuning custom correlation rules. Skip this if your organization has already consolidated on a single SIEM with deep historical retention and wants tight coupling to your existing detection workflow; Query.AI shines when data governance or cost makes centralization impractical, not when you already have it.
Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics
Runs security detections across distributed data sources without SIEM ingestion.
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Common questions about comparing Abstract Security Platform vs Query.AI Federated Detections for your security information and event management needs.
Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..
Query.AI Federated Detections: Runs security detections across distributed data sources without SIEM ingestion. built by Query.AI. Core capabilities include Federated detection execution across distributed data sources without ETL or data centralization, Detections authored in Federated Search Query Language (FSQL) with windowed aggregations, grouping, and threshold logic, Deterministic, scheduled detection execution with recorded evaluation windows and audit metadata..
Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abstract Security Platform differentiates with Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas. Query.AI Federated Detections differentiates with Federated detection execution across distributed data sources without ETL or data centralization, Detections authored in Federated Search Query Language (FSQL) with windowed aggregations, grouping, and threshold logic, Deterministic, scheduled detection execution with recorded evaluation windows and audit metadata.
Abstract Security Platform is developed by Abstract Security founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Query.AI Federated Detections is developed by Query.AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abstract Security Platform and Query.AI Federated Detections serve similar Security Information and Event Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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