Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Query.AI Federated Detections: Runs security detections across distributed data sources without SIEM ingestion. built by Query.AI. Core capabilities include Federated detection execution across distributed data sources without ETL or data centralization, Detections authored in Federated Search Query Language (FSQL) with windowed aggregations, grouping, and threshold logic, Deterministic, scheduled detection execution with recorded evaluation windows and audit metadata..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.