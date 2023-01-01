Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in log volume will find real value in Abstract Security Platform's ability to detect threats before data hits your SIEM, cutting both storage costs and alert fatigue. The platform's version-controlled pipeline configuration and out-of-the-box detection rules with daily updates mean you can operationalize detection in weeks rather than months. Skip this if you need a full incident response platform; Abstract prioritizes the Detect and Analyze phases of NIST CSF 2.0 and leaves recovery workflows to your existing tools.

Matano Open Source Security Data Lake

Security teams building detection pipelines on AWS who want to escape vendor lock-in will get the most from Matano Open Source Security Data Lake; its Detection-as-Code framework lets you write detection rules once and run them across any log source without rewrites. With 1,610 GitHub stars and a genuinely open architecture using Parquet and Apache Iceberg, you're not betting on a single vendor's data model. This is a poor fit for organizations that need a turnkey SIEM with built-in playbooks and out-of-the-box compliance dashboards; Matano is a platform you architect, not a product you adopt.