Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

LogSentinel Next-gen SIEM: Next-gen SIEM for threat detection and response with compliance reporting. built by LogSentinel. Core capabilities include Flat fee per active user pricing, End-to-end encryption for log data, Phishing protection with email monitoring..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.