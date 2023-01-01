Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Logpresso: SIEM platform with SOAR, threat detection, and big data analytics. built by Logpresso. Core capabilities include Security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), AI and analytics-driven threat detection, Real-time big data search and analysis..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.