Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Huntress Managed SIEM: Managed SIEM with 24/7 AI-assisted SOC for threat detection and compliance. built by Huntress. Core capabilities include 24/7 AI-assisted SOC monitoring and threat hunting, Smart Filtering for log data noise reduction, Multi-source log ingestion from endpoints, firewalls, VPNs, identity systems..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.