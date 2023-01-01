Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in log volume will find real value in Abstract Security Platform's ability to detect threats before data hits your SIEM, cutting both storage costs and alert fatigue. The platform's version-controlled pipeline configuration and out-of-the-box detection rules with daily updates mean you can operationalize detection in weeks rather than months. Skip this if you need a full incident response platform; Abstract prioritizes the Detect and Analyze phases of NIST CSF 2.0 and leaves recovery workflows to your existing tools.

Exabeam Security Operations Platform

Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in Exabeam Security Operations Platform because its AI-driven correlation actually reduces false positives instead of just claiming to. The platform maps cleanly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning it excels at finding real incidents buried in your data. Skip this if you need deep incident response orchestration or forensic depth; Exabeam prioritizes detection and triage over the investigation workflows that mature teams running complex IR playbooks depend on.