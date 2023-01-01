Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Elastic Integrations: Data ingestion platform for collecting logs, metrics, traces from multiple sources. built by Elastic. Core capabilities include Centralized data ingestion management via Fleet, Pre-built dashboards for data visualization, Elastic Common Schema (ECS) for unified data model..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.