Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

DBAppSecurity AiLog Big Data Log Management and Analysis Platform: Big data log management platform for collection, parsing, storage & analysis. built by DBAPP Security. Core capabilities include Log collection from 250+ brands and 5000+ device models, Log parsing with 200+ customizable rules, Processing over 1 million logs per second..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.