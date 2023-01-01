Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Cimcor CimTrak Integrity Suite: Real-time file integrity monitoring and change management platform. built by Cimcor. Core capabilities include Real-time change detection across IT infrastructure, Reconciliation of detected changes against authorized work orders, Automated identification of unauthorized, unknown, or unexpected changes..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.