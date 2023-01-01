Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Auguria: AI-powered SIEM optimization platform that reduces cost and noise. built by Auguria. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection for unknown threats not covered by rules, Automated noise filtering to reduce SIEM data volume and cost, Compliance-ready searchable archive for long-term data retention..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.