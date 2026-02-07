AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management: Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Centralized log correlation across endpoints, cloud, and network, AI-powered false positive reduction, Real-time threat detection..

Auguria: AI-powered SIEM optimization platform that reduces cost and noise. built by Auguria. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection for unknown threats not covered by rules, Automated noise filtering to reduce SIEM data volume and cost, Compliance-ready searchable archive for long-term data retention..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.