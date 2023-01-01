Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abstract Intel Gallery is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Abstract Security. Unit221B eWitness is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Unit 221B. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise will find Abstract Intel Gallery's strength in real-time IOC correlation, which cuts through the static by instantly matching events against known threat actors and infrastructure. The platform's data fabric architecture and support for multiple threat intelligence feeds, including in-house uploads and ISAC integration, means your analysts spend less time manual hunting and more time on actual incidents. Skip this if your team needs post-incident forensics or recovery guidance; Abstract Intel Gallery is built for detection and attribution, not remediation workflow.
Enterprise security teams hunting criminal infrastructure on encrypted networks need Unit221B eWitness because it's the only platform with real-time access to threat actor communications on channels most OSINT tools can't reach. The crowd-sourced discovery model and retained historical data mean you're building forensic evidence, not just monitoring current chatter. Skip this if your threat intel work stays on the open web or you need integration with your existing SOAR; eWitness is specialized for the ops team that actually wants to read what criminals are saying on Signal and Telegram.
Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors
Threat intel platform for discovering cybercrime on encrypted chat networks
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Abstract Intel Gallery vs Unit221B eWitness for your threat intel platforms needs.
Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..
Unit221B eWitness: Threat intel platform for discovering cybercrime on encrypted chat networks. built by Unit 221B. Core capabilities include Discovery of criminal channels on encrypted chat networks, Crowd-sourced data collection, Real-time access to criminal communications..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abstract Intel Gallery differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure. Unit221B eWitness differentiates with Discovery of criminal channels on encrypted chat networks, Crowd-sourced data collection, Real-time access to criminal communications.
Abstract Intel Gallery is developed by Abstract Security founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Unit221B eWitness is developed by Unit 221B. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abstract Intel Gallery and Unit221B eWitness serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox