Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

SpyCloud Investigations Module: AI-powered investigation tool for analyzing identity exposures from darknet data. built by SpyCloud. Core capabilities include Identity exposure investigation from darknet data, IDLink analytics for identity correlation, AI Insights for automated threat analysis..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.