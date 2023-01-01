Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

R-MOR RECONIZER™: Cyber intelligence platform for threat detection and security posture mgmt. built by R-MOR. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Internal Attack Surface Management (IASM), Cloud Security Assessment and Posture Management..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.