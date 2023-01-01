Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abstract Intel Gallery is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Abstract Security. Ontic Risk Intelligence is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Ontic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise will find Abstract Intel Gallery's strength in real-time IOC correlation, which cuts through the static by instantly matching events against known threat actors and infrastructure. The platform's data fabric architecture and support for multiple threat intelligence feeds, including in-house uploads and ISAC integration, means your analysts spend less time manual hunting and more time on actual incidents. Skip this if your team needs post-incident forensics or recovery guidance; Abstract Intel Gallery is built for detection and attribution, not remediation workflow.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting physical assets and executive personnel should pick Ontic Risk Intelligence for threat signal collection across channels most competitors ignore: dark web, fringe platforms, and location-based disruption tracking that feeds directly into incident response. The platform ingests 10,000+ sources with analyst verification from MAX Security and Factal, then maps those signals to specific sites, teams, and threat actors in real time. Skip this if your threat model is purely digital; Ontic prioritizes physical security risk assessment over cyber detection, and the NIST coverage reflects that gap.
Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors
Physical security threat intel platform combining OSINT, location data & analysis
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Common questions about comparing Abstract Intel Gallery vs Ontic Risk Intelligence for your threat intel platforms needs.
Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..
Ontic Risk Intelligence: Physical security threat intel platform combining OSINT, location data & analysis. built by Ontic. Core capabilities include OSINT monitoring across 10,000+ sources including social media, blogs, dark web, and fringe platforms, Keyword-based topic monitoring for roles, assets, people, and events, Automated signal collection and triage organized by asset, location, or risk..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abstract Intel Gallery differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure. Ontic Risk Intelligence differentiates with OSINT monitoring across 10,000+ sources including social media, blogs, dark web, and fringe platforms, Keyword-based topic monitoring for roles, assets, people, and events, Automated signal collection and triage organized by asset, location, or risk.
Abstract Intel Gallery is developed by Abstract Security founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Ontic Risk Intelligence is developed by Ontic. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abstract Intel Gallery and Ontic Risk Intelligence serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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