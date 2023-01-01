Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

Ontic Risk Intelligence: Physical security threat intel platform combining OSINT, location data & analysis. built by Ontic. Core capabilities include OSINT monitoring across 10,000+ sources including social media, blogs, dark web, and fringe platforms, Keyword-based topic monitoring for roles, assets, people, and events, Automated signal collection and triage organized by asset, location, or risk..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.