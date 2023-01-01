Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abstract Intel Gallery is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Abstract Security. MISP Project is a free threat intel platforms tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise will find Abstract Intel Gallery's strength in real-time IOC correlation, which cuts through the static by instantly matching events against known threat actors and infrastructure. The platform's data fabric architecture and support for multiple threat intelligence feeds, including in-house uploads and ISAC integration, means your analysts spend less time manual hunting and more time on actual incidents. Skip this if your team needs post-incident forensics or recovery guidance; Abstract Intel Gallery is built for detection and attribution, not remediation workflow.
Teams managing distributed threat intelligence across multiple organizations will find MISP Project's value in its vendor-neutral sharing format and peer-to-peer federation model, which lock you into no single commercial platform. The platform powers threat sharing in over 8,000 organizations globally and holds MISP Community Supported status, meaning you own the data schema rather than renting it. Skip this if your primary need is automated threat enrichment and correlation against commercial feeds; MISP requires manual curation work and integrates better with other open source tools than with premium intelligence vendors.
Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors
MISP is an open source threat intelligence platform that enhances threat information sharing and analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Abstract Intel Gallery vs MISP Project for your threat intel platforms needs.
Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..
MISP Project: MISP is an open source threat intelligence platform that enhances threat information sharing and analysis..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abstract Intel Gallery and MISP Project serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Threat Analysis, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: Abstract Intel Gallery is Commercial while MISP Project is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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