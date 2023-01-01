Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

Check Point ThreatCloud AI: AI-powered threat intelligence platform with generative AI capabilities. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. Core capabilities include 50+ AI engines for threat detection, Real-time threat indicator sharing across security infrastructure in under 2 seconds, Zero-day attack detection without signatures or patches..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.