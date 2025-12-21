Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

Promisec PEM - Promisec Endpoint Manager: Agentless endpoint mgmt platform for vulnerability detection & patch mgmt. built by promisec. Core capabilities include Agentless endpoint vulnerability detection, Full visibility of endpoint hardware and software inventory, Automatic and manual remediation capabilities..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.