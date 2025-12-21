Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

North Pole Security Workshop: macOS EPP platform using Santa for binary allowlisting & endpoint control. built by North Pole Security. Core capabilities include Binary authorization to control software execution, File access authorization to block sensitive data reads, USB/SD removable media blocking..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.