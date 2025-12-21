Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience for Security is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. Syxsense is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Syxsense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilience for Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in patch backlogs will get the most from Absolute Resilience for Security because its firmware-based recovery actually works when OS-level attacks succeed, not just in theory. The Rehydrate capability bypasses a compromised operating system entirely, which means you can recover endpoints without reimaging; the platform covers Windows, Mac, and Linux with automated third-party patching most competitors skip. Skip this if your priority is threat detection and hunting rather than operational resilience; Absolute is built around keeping systems running and recoverable, not finding what broke them in the first place.
Mid-market and SMB security teams that need patch management and vulnerability scanning bundled with endpoint visibility will find Syxsense practical because it collapses what typically requires two separate tools into one agent footprint. The platform covers ID.AM (asset discovery), PR.PS (patch and configuration management), and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) without forcing you to integrate five different vendors, and its RMM capabilities mean your IT ops can actually remediate without throwing tickets to another team. Skip this if you're Enterprise-scale and already committed to best-of-breed point solutions for EDR or if your compliance requirements demand forensic depth that Syxsense's incident analysis (RS.AN) doesn't match the market leaders on.
Endpoint patch mgmt & recovery platform with automated patching & rehydration
Automated endpoint & vulnerability management platform for IT/SecOps.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience for Security vs Syxsense for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Resilience for Security: Endpoint patch mgmt & recovery platform with automated patching & rehydration. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS and third-party application patching for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Vulnerability scanning and detection, Context-based patch prioritization..
Syxsense: Automated endpoint & vulnerability management platform for IT/SecOps. built by Syxsense. Core capabilities include Patch Management, Endpoint Management, Vulnerability Scanning and Remediation..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience for Security differentiates with Automated OS and third-party application patching for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Vulnerability scanning and detection, Context-based patch prioritization. Syxsense differentiates with Patch Management, Endpoint Management, Vulnerability Scanning and Remediation.
Absolute Resilience for Security is developed by Absolute. Syxsense is developed by Syxsense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience for Security and Syxsense serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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